Renasant Corp. (RNST) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,471 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Renasant worth $55,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Renasant by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,684,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.87. Renasant Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Shmerling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

