Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 42,000 Shares of pdvWireless Inc (PDVW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in pdvWireless were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDVW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in pdvWireless in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in pdvWireless in the second quarter worth about $1,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in pdvWireless by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,937 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in pdvWireless in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in pdvWireless by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,739 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bravo Fund Ii L.P. Pimco sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $556,409.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of pdvWireless stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.78. pdvWireless Inc has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $43.92.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 517.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDVW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of pdvWireless in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. pdvWireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

