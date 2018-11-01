Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in GTx, Inc. (GTXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of GTX worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GTX by 23.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GTX by 107.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GTX during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GTX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GTX during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GTX alerts:

Shares of GTXI stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. GTx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that GTx, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for GTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.