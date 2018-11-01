Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in CRH Medical Corp (CRHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CRH Medical worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 546,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

CRH Medical Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

