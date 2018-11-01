Relx (REL) PT Raised to GBX 1,940

Relx (LON:REL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Relx to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,740 ($22.74) in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780.77 ($23.27).

Relx stock opened at GBX 1,535.50 ($20.06) on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

