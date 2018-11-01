Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 3,112 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in BB&T were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 19.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in BB&T during the second quarter worth $17,754,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BB&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in BB&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 942,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, FIG Partners cut BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

