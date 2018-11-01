Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $997,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

PXD stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

