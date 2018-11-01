Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Cuts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $36.80 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,005.60 and a beta of 0.93.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,734 shares of company stock valued at $939,945. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

