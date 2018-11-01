Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stake Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

