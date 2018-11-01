Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) is PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up about 6.0% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,017,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $781,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $239,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $142.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.80. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $127.84 and a 12-month high of $165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.