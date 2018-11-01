Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.77.

NYSE BAX opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

