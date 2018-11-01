Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,198,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,900,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,076,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 826,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 546,718 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

