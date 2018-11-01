Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2018 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

10/31/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

10/23/2018 – Peoples Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

10/11/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2018 – Peoples Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Peoples Bancorp Inc alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 5,073.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.