Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GrubHub (GRUB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB):

10/29/2018 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

10/26/2018 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – GrubHub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Grubhub is well poised on the back of an efficient delivery network and new quality-focused restaurant partners. Acquisitions and partnerships are anticipated to help it rapidly penetrate the expanding food takeout market in the United States. GrubHub recently announced the acquisition of Tapingo — a leading mobile-app for campus food delivery services for $150 million. Additionally, collaborations with Yelp and Groupon have made it the preferred partner for online ordering from restaurants on these platforms. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, Grubhub’s margins are likely to be under pressure due to increasing expenses for planned expansion into new delivery markets. Additionally, the company faces intense competition from existing and new players. Notably, big names like Amazon and Facebook also are trying to get into the market.”

9/26/2018 – GrubHub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s margins are likely to be under pressure due to increasing expenses for planned expansion into new delivery markets. Additionally, the company faces intense competition from existing and new players. Notably, big names like Amazon and Facebook also are trying to get into the market. Moreover, as these markets will take some time to generate volumes, higher upfront costs will hurt profitability. However, Grubhub is well poised on the back of an efficient delivery network and new quality-focused restaurant partners Acquisitions and partnerships are anticipated to help it rapidly penetrate the expanding food takeout market in the United States. Its shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

9/18/2018 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2018 – GrubHub had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/13/2018 – GrubHub is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $382,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $51,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,853 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,218 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

