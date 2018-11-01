Realty Income (O) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.95

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 221243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,072,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,452 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,361.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 817,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 761,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 376,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,888,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

