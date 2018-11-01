Realty Income (O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.18-3.21 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.18-3.21 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 2,464,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.11. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,074,028.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,657.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,150. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.