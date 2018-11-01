Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Realogy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Realogy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Realogy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

RLGY stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Realogy has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 996.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realogy by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,240 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 12.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,469 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the second quarter valued at $26,217,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the second quarter valued at $18,890,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.