Raytheon (RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Raytheon by 16.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 21.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 16.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.