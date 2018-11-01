Raymond James Upgrades Comerica (CMA) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $104.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a $109.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Comerica from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.72.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 102,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,623. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica has a 52-week low of $74.16 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

