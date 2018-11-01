Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Investment worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 246,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,060 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.89% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

