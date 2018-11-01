Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 7,024 Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.08. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $657.94 million during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

