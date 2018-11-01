Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust updated its FY18 guidance to $1.35-1.37 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 1,245,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

RAMCO Properties (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of high-quality shopping centers primarily located in the largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

