Rambus (RMBS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

RMBS stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $871.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.23). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles Kissner sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $62,438.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,144.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

