RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.31 million. On average, analysts expect RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.44 on Thursday. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RLGT. TheStreet raised shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

