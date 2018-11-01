Qwark Trading Up 2.8% This Week (QWARK)

Qwark (CURRENCY:QWARK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Qwark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Qwark has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $14,615.00 worth of Qwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qwark has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00150264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00242979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.77 or 0.09987649 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Qwark

Qwark’s total supply is 206,075,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,672,937 tokens. Qwark’s official website is www.qwark.io . Qwark’s official Twitter account is @qwarktoken

Buying and Selling Qwark

Qwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

