Quotient Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Quotient coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $98.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quotient has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quotient

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

