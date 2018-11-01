QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, Huobi and OKEx. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $196,512.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00148715 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00243242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.07 or 0.09512462 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun’s launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,024,128 tokens. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, BigONE, Huobi and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

