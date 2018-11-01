QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $338,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.54.

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

