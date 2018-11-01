QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Invests $250,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Stock

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

