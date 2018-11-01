QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,500 Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 940.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 17,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,035,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,450.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

