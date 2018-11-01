QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Acquires New Position in Kellogg (K)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 163,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $8,049,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

K stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $16,041,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,655 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.