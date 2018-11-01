Qualstar Co. (QBAK) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.95% of Qualstar worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualstar by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QBAK stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.27. Qualstar Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. Qualstar had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Qualstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Qualstar Profile

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand name; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

