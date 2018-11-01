Qiagen (QGEN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Commerzbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ QGEN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 62,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,054. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.11 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 156.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

