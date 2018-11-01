QCR (QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QCRH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. QCR has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $35,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

