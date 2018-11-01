Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Lowered by Barrington Research

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SRI. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $214,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

