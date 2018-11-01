Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services Inc Cut by Analyst (FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – DA Davidson cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.76%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on First Business Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered First Business Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $30,144.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $358,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

