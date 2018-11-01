Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Issued By Langen Mcalenn

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

HIG stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 106,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 59,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

