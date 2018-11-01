Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Allegion PLC Issued By Imperial Capital (ALLE)

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

ALLE stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $92.87.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegion by 170.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $200,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $222,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

