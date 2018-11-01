Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Tapestry Inc Cut by Analyst (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,776 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tapestry by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

