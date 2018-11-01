Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of BAH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,212 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,929,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,384,000 after acquiring an additional 360,388 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after acquiring an additional 133,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.