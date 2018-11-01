Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc Cut by Analyst (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

NYSE PLNT opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $5,385,656.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,205.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $4,123,854.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,271,812 over the last three months. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $41,917,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 581,619 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $15,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 297,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

