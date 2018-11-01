Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Lowered by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.05. Manulife Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$13.67 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

TSE:MFC opened at C$20.73 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$27.77.

In other news, insider Lynda Sullivan sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total value of C$138,901.56. Also, insider Rahim Hirji sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.30, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,136.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

