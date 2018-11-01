Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $556.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of XEC opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $26,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

