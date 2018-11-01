Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities Inc Issued By Wedbush (CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2018 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.50 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $641.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Century Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.