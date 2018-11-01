Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for MarineMax in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ifs Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $22.76 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,283.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.