Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Issued By B. Riley

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Standard Motor Products in a report released on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.66. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $56.01.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $296.62 million for the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 121.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,956.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,496 shares of company stock worth $497,545. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

