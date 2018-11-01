Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry Inc (TPR) Issued By KeyCorp

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $359,574,000 after purchasing an additional 965,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 147.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.