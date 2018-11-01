Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

