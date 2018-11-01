Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Reduced by KeyCorp

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.08.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $67,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,001.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $1,151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,573.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,350 shares of company stock worth $1,760,553. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 39.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.