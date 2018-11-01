Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.75 to C$5.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

PD opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$3.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.33.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Wane Jacob Stickland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.17 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,100.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

